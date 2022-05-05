Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

