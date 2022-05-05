Amazon.com (AMZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00.

4/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,518.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,367.50 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,027.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 30.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.