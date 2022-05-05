Amazon.com (AMZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/2/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.
AMZN stock opened at $2,518.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,367.50 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,027.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
