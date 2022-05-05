AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.87.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

