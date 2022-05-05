Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 315,726 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,127,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 190,956 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.