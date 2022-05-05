American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 496.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

