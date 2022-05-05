American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
American Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Shares of AXP opened at $177.82 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Express by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
