American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,642,000 after purchasing an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

