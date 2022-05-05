American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.30 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

