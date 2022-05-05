American International Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

American International Group stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. American International Group has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

