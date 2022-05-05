American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $23.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

