American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

AREC stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that American Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Resources by 23,020.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Resources by 39.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

