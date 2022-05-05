American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.77%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.