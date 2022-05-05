American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.77%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

