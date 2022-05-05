AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABC opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

