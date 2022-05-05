Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
