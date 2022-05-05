AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. AMMO has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 29.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $20,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $976,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the period. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMMO (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMMO (POWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.