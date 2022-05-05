AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “
POWW stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. AMMO has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 29.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $20,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $976,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the period. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMMO (Get Rating)
Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
