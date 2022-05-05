Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

AP stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

