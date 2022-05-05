Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPH opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,582. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

