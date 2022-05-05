Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of APH opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

