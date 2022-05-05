Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Amplitude updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.12-0.11) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.41-0.39) EPS.

Amplitude stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Amplitude has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

