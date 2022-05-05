ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 13.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.77.

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.62.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

