ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 14 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.62. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
