Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.87. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.37.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.