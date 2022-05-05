Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.87. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.
In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
