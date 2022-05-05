Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,625.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.