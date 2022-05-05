Analysts Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.42. Entergy reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $118.66 on Thursday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.