Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.68 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 299.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

