Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to post sales of $233.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.81 million to $236.00 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

