Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $89.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Gogo posted sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gogo by 264.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gogo by 304.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

