Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to announce $53.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $216.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.78 million, with estimates ranging from $228.15 million to $229.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBC opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

