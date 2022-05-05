Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

MAT opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

