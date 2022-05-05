Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to announce $6.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

