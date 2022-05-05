Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.65 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $388,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

