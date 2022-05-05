Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of PPC opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.