Analysts Anticipate Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DTC opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,224,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,447,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

