Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

