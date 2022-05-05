Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.05 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
