Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will post $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $57.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $463.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.84 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

