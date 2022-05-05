Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

