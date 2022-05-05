Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $220.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.17. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

