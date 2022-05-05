Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,408.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 over the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.