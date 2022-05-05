Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of APPS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

