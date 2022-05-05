Analysts Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Genius Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

