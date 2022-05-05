Analysts Expect Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLYB. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

RLYB stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rallybio by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rallybio by 9,889.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rallybio by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

