Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.59 Million

Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will report $195.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the highest is $195.88 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $800.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.86 million to $815.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $852.28 million, with estimates ranging from $792.17 million to $912.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

