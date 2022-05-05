Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

TUFN opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $471.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

