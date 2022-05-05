Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

