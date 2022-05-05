Analysts Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. EverQuote has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $388.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

