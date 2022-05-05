Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

