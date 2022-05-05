Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WSFS Financial (WSFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS):

5/3/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – WSFS Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.57 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

