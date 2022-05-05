Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Murphy Oil (MUR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR):

5/2/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $60.00.

4/11/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

4/7/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/31/2022 – Murphy Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

