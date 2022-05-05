Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $72.33

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 163,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

